Timber Hill Increases Stake in Prospect Capital (PSEC); Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Cut Its Stake

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.10M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 873,243 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 4,800 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 32,364 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 5.70 million shares. Alpine Glob Lc has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Citadel Advsr Llc reported 0% stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.61 million shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 30,947 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 389,813 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 67,641 were accumulated by National Bank Of America Corporation De. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 581,200 shares. Sigma Planning reported 117,883 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 17,679 shares to 21,623 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 14,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $222.98M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset holds 3,248 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern Tru invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 0.06% or 7,287 shares. Epoch Prns Inc holds 0.25% or 835,436 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt L P, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,900 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 814,815 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 25,508 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 1,468 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 18,505 shares. 1,051 are held by Trust Of Vermont. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 6,474 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 129,585 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,054 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc holds 250 shares.