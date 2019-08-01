Timber Hill Increases Holding in Prospect Capital (PSEC); As Hyatt Hotels (H) Valuation Declined, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Decreased Its Stake by $2.02 Million

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 263,068 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 74.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 28,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 37,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 255,756 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 27/04/2018 – Hyatt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 20/04/2018 – Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Brands Reveal Findings from Business Traveler Survey; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 08/05/2018 – Andrew D. Wingate and Lucinda Falk, as Co-Trustees of Trusts, Hold 7.2% Stake in Hyatt Hotels; 21/05/2018 – Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Had Seen 2018 Net $176 Million to $215 Million; 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q EPS $3.40

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 43,085 shares to 90,470 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 36,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Renewable Natural Gas Bill Signed by Governor Kate Brown – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Concord Health, Stanley Black & Decker, GTCR, Charlesbank, Nexxus, Pritzker – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs reported 5,747 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems holds 7,502 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bamco Inc holds 4.56 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 5,708 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 32,322 shares. Spark Invest Limited Company stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). First Tru Advisors Lp owns 92,777 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Bessemer Group holds 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) or 15,888 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 8,583 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Company holds 5,632 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 4,852 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Btim invested in 0.09% or 94,310 shares. Trexquant LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prospect Capital’s Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis – Part 1 (Includes Per Share Projections) – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital +1.5% after fiscal Q3 NII beats – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gladstone Investment Corp.: I’ll Buy Below $10 – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital: Upcoming Credit Issues And 11%+ Yielding Replacement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.