Timber Hill Increases Holding in Prospect Capital (PSEC); Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Cypress Funds Has Upped Position

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 1.35 million shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 10/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Exclusive from @levynews: GOP Senator is moving to close the cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Managers Oh stated it has 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citizens Northern Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,754 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 2,378 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. 132 were accumulated by White Pine Investment Com. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 5.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Stephens Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 65 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 0.02% or 18,433 shares. Horizon Inv Limited Liability Company reported 211 shares. Karp Mgmt Corporation has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 619,682 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.28% or 238 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 52,820 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd has invested 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Walmart’s Bid to Catch Amazon Will Lose $1 Billion This Year – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: New Highs Are Here, But Can They Last? – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart’s Efforts to Keep Up With Amazon Are Costing It – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 18,085 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 80,048 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 500 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 32,811 were reported by Essex Fincl Services. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 280,087 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 53,083 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 118,975 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Synovus Finance has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 67,505 shares. Stifel, a Missouri-based fund reported 127,365 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 131,472 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 338,541 shares in its portfolio.