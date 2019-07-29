Timber Hill Increased Its Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holding; Starwood Property Trust Starwood Property TR (STWD) Shorts Down By 3.42%

Starwood Property Trust Inc Starwood Property TR (NYSE:STWD) had a decrease of 3.42% in short interest. STWD’s SI was 7.61M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.42% from 7.88 million shares previously. With 1.69 million avg volume, 5 days are for Starwood Property Trust Inc Starwood Property TR (NYSE:STWD)’s short sellers to cover STWD’s short positions. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 1.12 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Is Said to Seek Sale of Apartments; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID

Timber Hill Llc increased Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) stake by 163.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timber Hill Llc acquired 52,400 shares as Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Timber Hill Llc holds 84,500 shares with $551,000 value, up from 32,100 last quarter. Prospect Capital Corp now has $2.46B valuation. It closed at $6.7 lastly. It is down 1.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Stock Has A 10.75% Yield And Sells For Less Than Book – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4.75% Senior Convertible Notes due 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company and American Federated Life Insurance Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Advsrs holds 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 64,620 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank stated it has 17,917 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 18,954 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 381,192 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 118,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Essex Financial holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 32,811 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc invested in 0% or 114,911 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 29,939 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.32% stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 4,800 are owned by Webster Comml Bank N A. Stephens Ar accumulated 19,735 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co stated it has 514,793 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 80,048 shares. Tiedemann Lc reported 11,000 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. 63,496 Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares with value of $399,631 were bought by Barry John F.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starwood Property Q1 includes $68.9M writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold Starwood Property Trust, Inc. shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 164,111 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Shikiar Asset reported 4.36% stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 74,500 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation holds 42,145 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 230,681 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Llc invested in 0.07% or 44,550 shares. Blair William And Communications Il accumulated 32,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc invested in 1.7% or 697,547 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 14,513 shares. Ares Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Davenport & Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 24,645 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 40,597 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 8,959 shares.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.51 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 17.92 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Among 4 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Monday, February 25 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by JMP Securities.