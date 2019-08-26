Timber Hill Holds Position in Prospect Capital (PSEC); As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Lifted Position by $450,000

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 876.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 100,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 10,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 2.48 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 01/05/2018 – Oracle’s Aconex Surpasses $200 Billion in Transportation Project Value Managed on Its Platform; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APls Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 863,876 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 31,605 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 281,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Group Inc Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 280,087 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,143 shares stake. Ares Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 15,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Llc accumulated 40,990 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 54,134 shares. 293,052 were reported by Cambridge Advsr. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 18,085 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cap Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,408 shares. Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 64,620 are held by Eagle Global Ltd Com. Synovus Corp stated it has 5,513 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity.

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $50 Million of Notes due 2029 – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital’s Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis – Part 1 (Includes Per Share Projections) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.