Timber Hill Holds Holding in Prospect Capital (PSEC); Amgen Com (AMGN) Holder First Merchants Lifted Stake by $717,250

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 3,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 21,673 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 17,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 2.55 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 1.95M shares traded or 30.50% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Asset Value $9.23/Share; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Div Reminder for Prospect Capital (PSEC) – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prospect Capital Corp: Strong Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Corp.: I Am Out – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital -2.6% after portfolio company files Chapter 11 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1,058 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Eagle Advsr Limited Com invested in 64,620 shares. 1,334 are owned by Kistler. Legal And General Public Limited Co holds 1.82M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 67,641 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 30,947 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.76 million shares. Ares Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Eqis Cap Mngmt owns 33,529 shares. Creative Planning holds 72,531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited accumulated 0.01% or 21,215 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 30,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.32% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 70,615 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp accumulated 0.42% or 8.93 million shares. 2,847 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Mngmt. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Limited Co has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Guardian Invest stated it has 2.88% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kornitzer Capital Ks invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Cim Mangement has 0.43% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Patten Group Inc reported 2,136 shares. Capital Management Va invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nomura Asset Management Communication Ltd accumulated 1.07% or 575,154 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,326 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Company has 0.34% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 16,726 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd has 0.49% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Taurus Asset Management Ltd holds 0.12% or 4,407 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 431,635 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 28,648 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.