Timber Hill Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lowered by $347,840; Concorde Asset Management Increased Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position by $310,716

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $254.1. About 430,356 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 8.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens State Bank Trust owns 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 74,043 shares. Department Mb Bancorp N A owns 28,041 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Olstein Management Ltd Partnership owns 53,500 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Bbr Prns Limited Company stated it has 141,596 shares. The Illinois-based Interactive Financial has invested 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 30,473 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication stated it has 296,615 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca holds 91,786 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New England Investment Retirement reported 8,298 shares. Argyle Capital Management holds 15,482 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 1.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benin Management has 3.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 87,589 shares. 506,566 were reported by Amalgamated State Bank. River Road Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 565,716 shares.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,931 shares to 19,803 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

