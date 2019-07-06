Timber Hill Has Upped Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stake by $314,400; Icm Asset Management Upped Holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by $663,130

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $727.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.46. About 71,731 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.)

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 1.68 million shares traded or 11.79% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory invested in 525 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability accumulated 10,244 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 500 shares. 72,531 are held by Creative Planning. Catalyst Ltd Llc holds 126,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 80,048 shares. Cibc World accumulated 0% or 70,615 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 29,939 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.03M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Services Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 201,108 shares. First Foundation Advsr invested in 0.01% or 30,947 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 2,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 28,150 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 623,720 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Co accumulated 0.08% or 951,000 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 999,693 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 56,532 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Pnc Fincl Services Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce owns 86,935 shares. 42,910 were reported by Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 706,582 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Rice Hall James Assocs Lc accumulated 0.06% or 142,729 shares. Penn Capital Management reported 697,979 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Pcl has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $597,559 activity. $542,363 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) was sold by Wollenberg Scott D on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, February 12 Moore Larry Oscar sold $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 6,600 shares.

