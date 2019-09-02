Timber Hill Has Raised Its Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holding by $314,400; West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Market Value Rose While Riverbridge Partners Lowered Its Holding by $1.32 Million

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 1.72M shares traded or 11.92% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 12,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 607,437 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.94M, down from 619,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 259,411 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 6,098 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 114,911 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited. Mckinley Cap Delaware holds 0.4% or 842,248 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 66,694 shares. Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 281,112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 1,058 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 28,150 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 59,581 were reported by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc. 6,022 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 40,500 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 70,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 13,055 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Brinker Capital holds 0.09% or 22,652 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.05% or 96,571 shares. Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Uss Ltd stated it has 1.09 million shares. State Street Corp accumulated 2.29M shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,861 are held by Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Manchester Cap Lc reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 18,075 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 0% or 19,599 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 4,905 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 25,133 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,733 shares. Franklin Resources holds 4.52M shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62M for 51.95 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 4,627 shares to 157,823 shares, valued at $27.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 35,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY).