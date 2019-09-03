Timber Hill Has Increased Prospect Capital (PSEC) Position by $314,400 as Stock Value Declined; As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Market Value Declined, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Raised Its Holding

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 86,894 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 19,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 42,217 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 22,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 22,668 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 644 shares to 29,668 shares, valued at $52.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 11,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

