Timber Hill Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $347,840; Stock Price Declined; United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) Holder Polaris Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $418,500

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 7.46M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (UIHC) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,651 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 142,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 111,963 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And accumulated 45,708 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Alps has 65,020 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.07% or 89,989 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gp holds 6,901 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 89,880 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management has 45,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru Company invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Inr Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 636 shares. Capital City Tru Fl accumulated 57,611 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chemung Canal Tru holds 89,924 shares. Troy Asset Limited invested in 0.03% or 8,000 shares. Cullinan Assoc stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 11,676 shares. 1.46M were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 18,182 shares. 279,602 were accumulated by Northern Corp. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Renaissance Limited Liability invested in 0% or 46,900 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ancora Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 46,370 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Communications reported 16,300 shares stake. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 14,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Retail Bank holds 21,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polaris Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.11% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 91,258 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.01% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Riverhead Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 5,015 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Raymond James & Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $386,474 activity. $130,560 worth of stock was sold by Peed Daniel on Monday, February 4. Shares for $343,250 were bought by POITEVINT ALEC II. 580 shares were bought by Menon Deepak, worth $9,193 on Wednesday, March 27. $14,560 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Whittemore Kent G on Friday, May 10.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,100 shares to 648,320 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).