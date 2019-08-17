Timber Hill Has Cut Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Price Declined; Oracle Investment Management Holds Holding in Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43 million, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 201,334 shares traded or 7.46% up from the average. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate

