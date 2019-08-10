Timber Hill Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $347,840 as Market Valuation Declined; Advisors Asset Management Has Upped Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 47,461 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 44,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Disney’s Q3 Misses, Hertz’s Q2 Trounces – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 799,190 are owned by Samlyn Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Atria Ltd Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 55,562 shares. Com Of Virginia Va stated it has 1.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arcadia Management Corporation Mi reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,325 were reported by Holt Cap Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership. Cidel Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 5,172 shares. Focused Wealth holds 3,923 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.76% or 3.34 million shares. Cookson Peirce Communications Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,091 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y accumulated 24,486 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Cwm Ltd has 120,008 shares. Kazazian Asset Lc owns 9,703 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 42,839 shares. Moreover, Hartford Mgmt Inc has 1.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 15,825 shares to 742,061 shares, valued at $23.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Glo (ETG) by 47,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,590 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 38,015 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Llc reported 14,066 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 34,403 shares. Highland Limited Partnership has 18,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 890,562 shares. Stellar Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35,758 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 2.43% or 664,290 shares. The Arkansas-based Horrell Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New England Inv And Retirement Grp holds 0.31% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 8,298 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,157 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adams Asset Advisors Lc reported 91,297 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs owns 185,134 shares. Beacon Finance Grp holds 93,873 shares.