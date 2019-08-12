Timber Hill Continues to Hold Position in Prospect Capital (PSEC); As Pepsico (Call) (PEP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.47 Million

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1.32M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes Due 2022; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – INTENDS TO USE REMAINDER OF NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO INVEST IN SHORT TERM DEBT INVESTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (PEP) by 97.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37,000, down from 12,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 2.65 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 14,143 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 21,215 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 126,744 shares. Alpine Glob Lc reported 11,981 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 114,911 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 800 were reported by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 2,164 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 64,620 shares. 623,720 were accumulated by Camelot Portfolios Limited Com. 1.99M were reported by Van Eck Assocs Corporation. Private Advisor Group accumulated 23,008 shares. Stifel Financial has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Winch Advisory Services Lc has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

More notable recent Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4.75% Senior Convertible Notes due 2020 – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prospect Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $50 Million of Notes due 2029 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prospect Capital: Upcoming Credit Issues And 11%+ Yielding Replacement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.39 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,757 shares to 243,110 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo Reaches for Growth in Africa – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Coca-Colaâ€™s Stock at Its All-Time High? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: TQQQ, PEP, NFLX, COST – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KKR buying Australian Tim Tam cookie maker from Campbell for $2.2 bln – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company reported 67,361 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Portland Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,451 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19.51 million shares. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 326,188 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.6% or 41,530 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.69% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Street invested in 0.62% or 65.22 million shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 61,409 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De reported 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stillwater Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.8% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 27,231 are held by Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com. Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Premier Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).