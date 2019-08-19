Timber Hill Boosted Stake in Prospect Capital (PSEC) by $314,400 as Share Price Declined; Eii Capital Management Cut Position in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) by $417,924

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 3,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 11,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 15,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $136.41. About 262,143 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 1.95M shares traded or 30.50% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 20,111 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 8,824 shares. 190,174 are held by Barclays Public Limited Com. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 11 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny reported 8,887 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated invested in 9,647 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 37,808 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.14% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). California-based Fdx Advisors has invested 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 176,026 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association owns 18,526 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 31.87 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 189,761 are held by Northern Trust Corporation. Fisher Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Of Vermont reported 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 800 shares. Davenport Commerce Limited Company owns 148,055 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc accumulated 18,085 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 714,889 shares. 1,058 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Great West Life Assurance Can has 95,706 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 5,513 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 381,192 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 126,744 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.04 million activity.