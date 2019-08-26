Timber Creek Capital Management Upped Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Position by $487,110; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Raised Holding

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 1.66 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $165.6. About 7.69M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,832 shares to 129,758 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 74,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,922 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Ne accumulated 1.87% or 198,330 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 148,287 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.06% or 30.77M shares. 1,788 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Blackrock owns 52.95 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Llc has 55,855 shares. 125,304 were accumulated by Williams Jones Associate Llc. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.53% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 78,664 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & owns 404,069 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 791,773 shares. Tctc Holding Ltd Liability invested in 10,260 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,931 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.62% or 203,250 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.