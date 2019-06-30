Timber Creek Capital Management Upped Its Jetblue Awys Com (JBLU) Position by $972,880; Stock Price Declined; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Cut Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position by $2.20 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 13,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 19,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $153.11. About 1.23 million shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (JBLU) by 293.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 60,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,515 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 20,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 4.12M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE: `NOTHING INCREMENTAL’ TO TALK ABOUT TODAY ON CAPACITY; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement, source says [21:49 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE CONCLUDES REMARKS AT WOLFE TRANSPORTATION CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – JetBlue Lands in Minneapolis, Making the Twin Cities the Airline’s 102nd Destination; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Flight Attendants Vote to Bring Second Union to Airline; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue April Capacity Increased 5.3%; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q RASM Up 6.1%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $1626 MLN VS $1458 MLN; 06/03/2018 JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 20.69 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,136 shares to 40,874 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,732 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 10,989 are owned by Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc. Wetherby Asset Management Inc accumulated 4,475 shares. 9,361 are owned by First Bancorporation Of Omaha. Brookstone Mngmt invested in 3,913 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.11% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Lvm Mi owns 3,117 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Limited Liability owns 2,790 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 117,068 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Franklin accumulated 80,268 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Da Davidson And owns 15,923 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd holds 5,565 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 18,941 shares. Btr Cap Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moors Cabot has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,145 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, J Goldman Company Ltd Partnership has 0.66% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 717,593 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Tanaka Capital Inc reported 35,459 shares. Earnest Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 270,058 shares. Barnett And Co Inc holds 0.4% or 43,060 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 236,700 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 659 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 32,860 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Par has 8.78M shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Incorporated owns 109,300 shares. Petrus Lta has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). 474 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. 1.33 million were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.