Timber Creek Capital Management Upped Holding in Capital One Finl Com (COF); Woodstock Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Increased by $833,940 as Stock Value Declined

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 40.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 12,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 3.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 12,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 51,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 38,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.48. About 663,732 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net Interest Income $5.72 Billion; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 09/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; Presale Issued; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 13,409 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Llc reported 9,451 shares stake. Los Angeles Equity Research owns 300,264 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 29,910 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt, France-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0% or 87 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 0.48% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 171,063 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4.11 million shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 361,775 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 65,587 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cleararc holds 0.19% or 6,989 shares. Trexquant Lp has 0.36% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

