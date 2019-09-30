Timber Creek Capital Management Upped Bank Amer Com (BAC) Stake by $4.24 Million; As Vmware (VMW) Stock Price Declined, Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Trimmed Holding

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 12,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 157,599 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.35 million, down from 170,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $149.51. About 389,179 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Tr; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 31356.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 151,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 151,935 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 18.86 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 31/03/2018 – Mansion Global: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 30/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rising Yields Are Helping Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Doubling Down On Bank Of America Dividends For 14% To 18% Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BofA agrees to pay $4.2M in discrimination probe – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers Company reported 972,767 shares. Harvey Capital Management holds 2.21% or 158,450 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 2.04M shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.78% or 354,863 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 30.20M shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Putnam Limited Company holds 25.14 million shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Aspen Investment stated it has 0.69% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Farmers Commercial Bank reported 0.04% stake. Bessemer Securities Ltd Co holds 0.62% or 51,200 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 185,923 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Mercer Advisers Inc has 15,171 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Segall Bryant & Hamill owns 99,114 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.72% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 24,463 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 0.92% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0% or 254 shares in its portfolio. Karp Cap Management Corp has 7,148 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Dana Inv has invested 0.63% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Ls Invest Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 4 shares. Swiss Bancorp invested in 270,661 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cornerstone has 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26,740 shares to 184,054 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81M for 36.64 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of VMware, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMW) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VMware commences Carbon Black tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.