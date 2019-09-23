Timber Creek Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Oracle Com (ORCL) by $2.38 Million; Jbf Capital Has Upped Its Kb Financial Group (KB) Holding by $452,400

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 42,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 53,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 96,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 10.90 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 23,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $916,000, up from 11,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 86,695 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants holds 0.73% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 80,962 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.14% or 123,497 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 7,792 shares in its portfolio. Country Trust Savings Bank accumulated 514,157 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 13,181 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 44,190 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 238,990 shares. Conning owns 41,895 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Savings Bank & Tru Of Newtown owns 0.11% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,750 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ims Capital has 0.41% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,787 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Acadian Asset Management Lc has 186,711 shares. One Mngmt Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oracle (ORCL) Co-CEO Catz Says Will be Killer Year for Sales Acceleration – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Analyst Meeting – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “KB Home to Open Four New Residential Communities in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home to Release 2019 Third Quarter Earnings on September 25, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $550.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Ireland Etf (EIRL) by 8,200 shares to 19,411 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.