Timber Creek Capital Management Raised Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Position By $487,110; Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) stake by 22.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc acquired 18,735 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Timber Creek Capital Management Llc holds 103,184 shares with $2.72 million value, up from 84,449 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co Com now has $19.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 3.92M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 37.94% above currents $44.04 stock price. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $66 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. See Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blume Capital Mngmt has 1.99% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 144,065 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Company has 0.09% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 7,980 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.1% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.02 million shares. 283,639 were accumulated by Aviva Pcl. Cohen Capital Mngmt owns 73,840 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Old Point Tru And Fincl Services N A holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 95,010 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.22% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Rowland Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 171,564 shares. Community Financial Serv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.95% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 180,925 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A owns 1,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 8,108 shares. Tiemann Advsr Limited Com holds 10,221 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 78,664 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 4,630 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. 5,195 Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares with value of $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These High Forward Dividend Yield Companies Will Outperform – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi gloomy on Altria-Philip Morris combination – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold Altria Group, Inc. shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Commercial Bank & Mi holds 20,736 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.09% stake. Lifeplan Group Incorporated has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,729 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Kansas-based Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fosun Intll Limited reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 2,115 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Oarsman Inc reported 0.14% stake. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 1.05% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 20,000 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,313 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Dakota-based fund reported 112,000 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $82.07 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 9.80M shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units