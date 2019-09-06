Timber Creek Capital Management Position in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Has Lifted by $487,110; Linscomb & Williams Has Upped Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $367,536

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 3.42M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 5,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 52,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 46,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $65.99. About 8.03 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 19/04/2018 – QUARLES: CRAPO’S CUSTODY BANK PROVISION SHOULDN’T AID CITI, JPM; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 20/03/2018 – CITI: KUSHNER COS. LOAN HAD PRELIM. APPROVAL AT TIME OF MEETING

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 12,095 shares to 34,411 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation invested in 587,361 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 203,428 are owned by Ledyard Bancshares. Legal & General Public Limited invested in 4.59 million shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 18,007 shares. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0.07% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 2.50M shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 614,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 10,292 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 339,483 shares. Kings Point Mgmt invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Van Eck Associates holds 0% or 16,302 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 630,732 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 61,809 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 1,788 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt reported 0.1% stake.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 8,713 shares to 13,745 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,211 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY).