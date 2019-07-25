Timber Creek Capital Management Position in Capital One Finl Com (COF) Increased by $1.15 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Diligent Investors Has Upped Its Stake by $415,233

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $140.4. About 12.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 57.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 14,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 24,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $96.19. About 1.40M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Financial Corp. 1Q Rev $6.9B; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.