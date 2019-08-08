Timber Creek Capital Management Lowered Position in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by $1.56 Million as Shares Declined; Sector Gamma As Stake in Mckesson (MCK) Has Decreased by $819,000 as Valuation Rose

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 46,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.12. About 3.30 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: No Change to 2018 Adjusted EPS Guidance From ARMO Deal; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 10/05/2018 – Trump plan for drug prices seen largely sparing industry; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PUTTING FORWARD 2 GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MTG; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 19/03/2018 – NOVO: SEMAGLUTIDE DEMONSTRATED `SIGNIFICANT’ WEIGHT LOSS; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods; 24/04/2018 – LLY LOOKING TO DO MORE DEALS IN ONCOLOGY, INCUDING I\O

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 49,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.21. About 2.65 million shares traded or 81.94% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON LAUNCHES MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC GROWTH INITIATIVE; REAFF; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Twin Cap Management reported 114,850 shares. 2,912 are held by Cobblestone Advsr Llc. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.6% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Oak Ridge Limited Liability has invested 0.99% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 2.80 million shares. Citadel Limited Co has 3.67 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Clearbridge Invs Ltd invested in 7,848 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 4,976 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 37,935 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tekla Mngmt Ltd Com invested 1.56% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0.14% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sigma Planning holds 0.13% or 17,043 shares.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lilly (LLY) Q2 Earnings Beat, New Drugs Drive Sales, Stock Up – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BAQSIMIâ„¢ (glucagon) Nasal Powder 3 mg, the First and Only Nasally Administered Glucagon to Treat Severe Hypoglycemia in Adults and Children with Diabetes Ages Four Years and Older, Approved by FDA – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Marvell, General Motors And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 426 shares.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares to 103,184 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp reported 163,857 shares. Golub Gp Lc owns 11,691 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Jump Trading Lc owns 2,032 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.03% or 3,455 shares. Fdx reported 10,260 shares. 3,875 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Co. Enterprise Finance Svcs Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 131 shares. Natixis invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sun Life accumulated 326 shares. The Ohio-based Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.39% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Heartland Consultants has 3,505 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc accumulated 4,252 shares.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 64,702 shares to 538,625 shares, valued at $30.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 57,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).