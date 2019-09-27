Timber Creek Capital Management Lowered Its Oracle Com (ORCL) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Decreased Centene Del (CNC) Position as Share Price Rose

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 42,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 53,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 96,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.98 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. It is down 17.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 118,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 38,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, down from 157,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 3.78M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan holds 1.26% or 3.99M shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8.29M shares. Edmp reported 51,990 shares or 2.71% of all its holdings. Welch Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,767 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 22,637 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt accumulated 11,016 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Puzo Michael J holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 14,950 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 219,344 shares. Westwood Gru Inc stated it has 84,756 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Inc has 97,216 shares. Gladius Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 55,150 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 2,307 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 0.02% or 3,600 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.16 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Southpoint Capital Advisors Limited Partnership owns 5.35% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.70 million shares. Clear Street Limited Company holds 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 11,999 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 110 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.99% or 197,925 shares in its portfolio. 24,250 are owned by Compton Cap Ri. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bankshares Of The West owns 0.33% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 54,256 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt Inc owns 16,084 shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stifel Fin Corporation stated it has 66,920 shares. Moreover, C Wide Holdg A S has 0.21% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.08% stake.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Federal judge allows CVS-Aetna merger, a vital part of WellCareâ€™s agreement – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Reminder: Centene Corporation’s 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Insurancenewsnet.com‘s news article titled: “Health Net Invests $3.55 Million to Strengthen California’s Health Care Delivery System & Improve Patient Outcomes – Insurance News Net” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78 billion and $47.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.