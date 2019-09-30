Timber Creek Capital Management Lowered Its Oracle Com (ORCL) Holding by $2.38 Million as Shares Rose; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding in Hyatt Hotels (H) by $386,080

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 28,520 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, up from 23,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 130,303 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q REV. $1.11B, EST. $1.15B; 27/04/2018 – Hyatt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Easter at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 20/03/2018 – ITC LTD – SUPREME COURT UPHELD SALE OF PARK HYATT GOA RESORT & SPA, ORDERED BLUE COAST HOTELS TO HAND OVER PROPERTY TO ITC WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q EPS $3.40; 02/04/2018 – New Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City to Join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD BCHO.NS SAYS CO BEEN DIRECTED TO HAND OVER POSSESSION OF PARK HYATT GOA WITHIN 6 MONTHS

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 42,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 53,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 96,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.47 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Lc reported 0.84% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Koshinski Asset Management Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 10,007 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 89,390 shares. State Bank Of Stockton, California-based fund reported 14,109 shares. 5,254 are held by White Pine Ltd. Moreover, Magnetar Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 21,651 were reported by Shayne Lc. Blb&B Advsr Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,330 shares. Guardian Capital Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Chevy Chase Holdings holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.08M shares. Aperio Lc owns 2.07M shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.12% stake. Trust Investment Advisors stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,680 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb accumulated 309,344 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold H shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 37.84 million shares or 0.73% more from 37.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Intrust Fincl Bank Na reported 4,900 shares. 4.53 million are owned by Bamco New York. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 204,760 shares. Sei Company holds 0.01% or 26,161 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% or 5,819 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 5,381 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 236,490 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 23,912 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% or 52,000 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has 7,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7.44% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 46,436 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 2,806 shares to 3,259 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 13,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).