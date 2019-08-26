Timber Creek Capital Management Lowered Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V) by $311,220 as Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Sfmg Has Cut by $2.92 Million Its Position

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 1,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 59,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 7.05 million shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 15,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 51,224 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 66,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 2.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.91% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa invested in 2.23% or 104,321 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Company reported 20,558 shares. M Inc has invested 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Mgmt reported 4,484 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.23% or 17,679 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Co has invested 4.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kynikos Assoc Ltd Partnership has 17,177 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt reported 1,219 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 292,410 shares. Menlo Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 3.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 217,231 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Inc owns 1.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,712 shares. Paradigm Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 6.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 96,026 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 402,408 shares to 757,912 shares, valued at $43.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 133,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 466,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Oh holds 11,707 shares. 10,924 are held by Orrstown Finance Svcs. Spinnaker holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 39,406 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17,557 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri holds 32,310 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt has invested 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rockland Communication invested in 2,351 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 0.17% or 13,575 shares in its portfolio. Albion Gp Ut reported 2.1% stake. Viking Glob Invsts LP reported 3.07 million shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 2,510 shares. First Natl Trust Company reported 63,719 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp has invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 14,225 shares to 38,985 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.