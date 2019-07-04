Timber Creek Capital Management Lifted Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Position by $487,110; Share Value Declined; Ao Smith Corp. (AOS) Position Upped by Agf Investments America Inc

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.84M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (AOS) by 78.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 27,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,744 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 35,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 794,763 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) was bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Fincl Services Corporation has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Trust Company Of Vermont has 0.17% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 74,484 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Nordea Management has 0.13% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Smith Moore And Com owns 11,791 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.08% or 125,336 shares. Cutler Lc stated it has 179,181 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 328 shares. Sigma Counselors Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 56,737 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 80,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 939,117 are held by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Chevy Chase reported 632,105 shares stake. Hyman Charles D reported 0.35% stake.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,733 shares to 45,063 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,391 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).