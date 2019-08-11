Timber Creek Capital Management Increases Position in Apple Com (AAPL); Nli International Decreased Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $3.84 Million as Share Price Rose

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 50,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 208,830 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.90 million, down from 259,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 1.28M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR

