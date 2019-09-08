Timber Creek Capital Management Increases Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY); As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22 million shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 76,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 928,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.62M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.54 million shares traded or 89.78% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 177,526 were accumulated by Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company. 330,260 were reported by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Com. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Co invested in 103 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiduciary Counselling holds 29.88% or 263,161 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Stelac Advisory Services Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 12,811 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co owns 35,822 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling Incorporated owns 71,475 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Financial In owns 1,480 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moneta Gru Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,757 shares. First Manhattan Company owns 2,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tower Bridge Advisors owns 86,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Channel Checks Remain Strong, RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.