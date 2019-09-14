Timber Creek Capital Management Increases Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY); Tiger Eye Capital Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $10.47 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 17,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 48,875 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 31,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:45 PM; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR FIRST MISSOURI FULFILLMENT CENTER TO BE LOCATED IN ST. PETERS; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,995 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated reported 0.49% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has invested 0.51% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 1.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Martingale Asset Lp has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hengehold Capital Lc reported 18,152 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Whittier has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stanley owns 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,441 shares. Covington Advisors Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,440 shares. 151,326 were accumulated by Fincl Counselors. Korea has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.28 million shares. Alpha Cubed reported 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackhill Capital stated it has 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mechanics Commercial Bank Department invested in 1.18% or 2,762 shares. Franklin has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett And Co Limited accumulated 86,081 shares. Coastline Tru Company reported 1.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marsico Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 107,591 shares or 7.27% of its portfolio. Wafra Inc holds 1.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 19,871 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 392,609 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Capital Llc has invested 6.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comgest Global Invsts Sas, a France-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Company reported 0.64% stake. Eagle Ridge Inv Management holds 370 shares. Goelzer Management has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,004 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 15,629 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6,765 shares to 35,524 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 63,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,220 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).