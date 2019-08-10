Timber Creek Capital Management Increased Its Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Position by $487,110; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Trimmed Stake

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 3.46M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 805,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.92M, down from 811,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 554,610 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,595 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 151,731 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability has 18,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 95,480 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Co owns 17,290 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Com has 567,868 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.17% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, First Republic has 0.14% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cbre Clarion Secs invested in 42,600 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advsr Ltd holds 9,757 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Com invested in 0.79% or 560,651 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 10,456 shares. The New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd has invested 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hyman Charles D owns 128,554 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 74,484 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt.

