Timber Creek Capital Management Increased Its Position in Jetblue Awys Com (JBLU) by $972,880; Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) Share Value Rose While New South Capital Management Lowered Stake

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 525,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.53M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.5. About 357,222 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (JBLU) by 293.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 60,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 81,515 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 20,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 2.38M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – APPOINTED JOANNA GERAGHTY TO PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – JAMES HNAT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE JUNE 30; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ENGINE ORDERS ALONE HAVE LIST PRICE MORE THAN $2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue first invested in JetSuite in 2016 and increased its investment in the company; 21/03/2018 – JETBLUE COMMENTS ON CANCELLATIONS IN EMAILED STATEMENT TODAY; 22/05/2018 – JetBlue’s Soar with Reading® Initiative Lands in San Francisco and Oakland This Summer; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018 WERE 3.7 BLN, UP 6.8%; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Trims Long Beach After International Service Nixed; 22/05/2018 – JBLU: GETTING BACK ON TRACK WITH AIRCRAFT RESTYLING AFTER DELAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,860 were reported by Maverick Capital. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 1,500 shares. 600 are held by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc. Moreover, Nordea Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 439,100 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.39% or 950,000 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 58,812 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Co holds 16,286 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 825,088 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 603,433 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 208,131 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn reported 1.38% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Scout Invs Incorporated has invested 0.62% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Virtu Financial Limited Company reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JetBlue: Another High Flyer In The Airline Space – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why JetBlue (JBLU) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on December 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About JetBlue Airways Corporation’s (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,595 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zebra Technologies is Now Oversold (ZBRA) – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MDY, DPZ, ATO, ZBRA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zebra Technologies Shares Jumped 10% Higher Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.09% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bahl & Gaynor Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 12,290 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 24,211 shares or 0.03% of the stock. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 28,647 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Spectrum Mngmt invested in 1,705 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 73,041 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability has 24,374 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 3,062 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amer Century Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 1,216 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage stated it has 0.07% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0.07% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31,539 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $86.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Siriusxm Group by 56,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).