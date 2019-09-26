Timber Creek Capital Management Increased Holding in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by $402,250 as Stock Declined; As Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Valuation Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Decreased Position by $113.15 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 40,545 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 1.97M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in #Cleveland; 18/04/2018 – The engine that exploded on a Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton Calls for Hearing on Airline Safety Following Fatality on Southwest Airlines Flight and `60 Minutes’; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS NO LOSS OF PRESSURE ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 18/04/2018 – United Airlines is inspecting engine type that exploded on Southwest flight; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe–Update; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS ON HAWAII FLIGHTS IN AN EMAIL TODAY

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68 million, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 569,142 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And invested in 101,100 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). James Investment Inc accumulated 13,338 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 4,204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking holds 149,282 shares. Castleark Management Limited Com stated it has 35,740 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Inc accumulated 86,377 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Llp has 359,051 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company reported 33,814 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Com stated it has 202 shares. Telos Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.56% or 37,380 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Advisors has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 28,687 shares. Clean Yield Group has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 8,642 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 36,696 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 11,878 shares. Howe Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 166,490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 40,983 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Rech Inc has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Texas Yale Capital Corp invested in 0.05% or 9,620 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 20 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 7,931 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 1.68M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 43,693 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 43,992 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 298,700 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $134.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 475,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

