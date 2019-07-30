Timber Creek Capital Management Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; As Applied Matls Com (AMAT) Share Price Rose, North Star Investment Management Raised Its Stake

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 1,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 59,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $408.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.85 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (AMAT) by 320.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 16,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,006 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 1.37M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) by 222,120 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Cl A Class A (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 258,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,213 shares, and cut its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (NYSE:LEE).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XNTK, SQ, AMAT, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Surges: Stock Moves 6.1% Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Advsr Limited Company holds 3,357 shares. Chilton Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 6,982 shares. Finemark Bankshares & Tru invested in 8,458 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd holds 0.04% or 14,428 shares in its portfolio. 820 are held by Pinnacle. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.09% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 7.18 million shares. Fosun holds 0.02% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.52% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc reported 10,818 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 48,181 shares. 17,874 were reported by Diligent Ltd Liability Company. Oppenheimer & Communications Inc holds 0.08% or 77,443 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru invested in 14,108 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 950,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.85 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 14,968 shares to 46,099 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Visa Stock Is Expensive, But It May Climb Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 1.7% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 16.74 million shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.95% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 78.27 million shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 3.08M shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc has 486 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 5.19 million are held by California Employees Retirement. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 328 shares stake. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 5.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 153,469 shares. Scopus Asset LP stated it has 525,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Inc accumulated 1.45 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Hudson Valley Adv holds 1.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 28,837 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 543,067 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.22% or 8,790 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.26% or 56,600 shares.