Timber Creek Capital Management Holding in Visa Com Cl A (V) Cut by $311,220; Somerville Kurt F Holding in Disney (DIS) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 1,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 59,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 53.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 22,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,962 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 41,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 2.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 281,502 were reported by Mutual Of America Management Ltd. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Homrich And Berg has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability has 109,073 shares. Kbc Nv holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 858,326 shares. Sands Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 7.65% or 15.90 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dumont & Blake Advisors Limited Company reported 7,140 shares stake. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 57,594 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 15,996 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 1.55% stake. Dillon has invested 6.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 95,744 shares or 5.93% of their US portfolio.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,223 shares to 16,783 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.16 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

