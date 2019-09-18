Timber Creek Capital Management Holding in Pepsico Com (PEP) Lowered by $2.11 Million as Share Price Rose; Magellan Health (Call) (MGLN) Shareholder Drw Securities Raised Its Stake by $318,200

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (Call) (MGLN) by 68.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 183,840 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 60.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 16,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 26,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 4.03 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Centerbridge in exclusive talks to buy Magellan Health – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MGLN vs MOH: Which Health Insurance Stock is Placed Better? – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Magellan Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Health inks deal with Starboard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 29,756 shares to 20,286 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 1.81 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.33M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 0.30% more from 23.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). First Tru LP reported 15,182 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy holds 0.08% or 47,869 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Cibc Asset holds 0% or 3,098 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 0.25% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 9,673 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 12,812 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp reported 766,353 shares stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 12,391 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 15,576 shares. 172,831 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Management.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Hldgs stated it has 231,768 shares. Fiera Capital has invested 2.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 193,923 were reported by First Savings Bank Of Omaha. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 0.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,091 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,385 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 1.07% stake. 70,299 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth. Van Strum And Towne reported 3.52% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Asset Group has invested 2.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 889,878 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh has invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Research Investors has invested 0.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Accredited Invsts Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,677 shares. 78,722 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation.