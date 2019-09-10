Timber Creek Capital Management Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; Halliburton Co. (HAL) Shareholder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Boosted Position

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 44,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 99,106 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 54,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 12.69M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct)

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $947.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $214.17. About 27.31 million shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 30/03/2018 – Foxconn suffers first yearly profit drop since 2008 as iPhone slumps; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 684 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. 675,185 are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Whitebox Advisors Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 16,947 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 28,981 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates has 0.05% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Burke Herbert Bank Tru accumulated 9,153 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability owns 412 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.53 million shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 36,900 shares. Korea Corp holds 0.09% or 682,400 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0.1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 86 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cypress Capital Ltd Co (Wy) invested in 0.01% or 300 shares.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,145 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,963 were reported by Valmark Advisers. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,792 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 2.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glynn Ltd invested in 0.3% or 8,400 shares. Carderock Mngmt owns 46,411 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. 53,748 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Com. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 25,090 shares. Texas-based Rench Wealth Mngmt has invested 4.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kwmg Lc accumulated 2,843 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Limited Company invested in 2.59% or 178,844 shares. 79,336 are owned by Cwm Llc. Blb&B Advisors Lc owns 80,573 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Oakwood Cap Management Limited Company Ca invested 4.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 9,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 209,815 shares stake.