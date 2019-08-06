Timber Creek Capital Management Has Upped Apple Com (AAPL) Stake; Great Western Bancorporation (GWB) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Great Western Bancorporation Inc (GWB) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 100 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 68 decreased and sold stock positions in Great Western Bancorporation Inc. The funds in our database reported: 55.98 million shares, down from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Great Western Bancorporation Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 56 Increased: 64 New Position: 36.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 2896.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc acquired 16,223 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Timber Creek Capital Management Llc holds 16,783 shares with $3.19 million value, up from 560 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $873.74B valuation. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39 million shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 04/05/2018 – Apple became the biggest shipper of wearables in 2017, owning 21 percent of market share, according to IDC; 23/04/2018 – European Commission annouces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School

The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 405,393 shares traded or 24.00% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Great Western Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWB); 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Divident of 25c Per Common Share; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividen to Be Paid May to Stockholders of Record as of the Close of Business May 11; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The firm offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; commercial real estate loans comprising owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services; and residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and general lines of credit, and auto loans and other loans.

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.99 million for 9.65 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp announces 2Q19 preliminary figues – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) CEO Kenneth Karels on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Great Western Bancorp (GWB) anticipated decline in net income for Q3 – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings of $26.8 million for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 and Dividends of $0.30 Per Share – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GWB,BAC,CMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for 264,986 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id owns 391,064 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 1% invested in the company for 435,077 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.84% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 128,748 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Daiwa Securities. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cascend Securities on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, May 30. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $23100 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Wednesday, April 10 to “Reduce”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating.