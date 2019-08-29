Timber Creek Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) as Shares Declined; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Act Ii Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $415,000

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 46,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $112.07. About 2.00M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.52 TO $4.62; 30/04/2018 – Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to Lead Lilly Oncology Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 24/04/2018 – LLY: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD MANDATE PASS-THROUGH REBATES; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP INCY.O – U.S. FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE DID NOT RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF 4-MG DOSE OF BARICITINIB; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 59,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $185.41. About 8.14M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook won’t extend European data standards to the rest of the world; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap(TM) Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO DELAY HOME-SPEAKER UNVEIL AMID DATA CRISIS; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Amps Up Privacy Disclosures Amid Criticism; 02/05/2018 – jason miller: Sources: Facebook Has Fired Multiple Employees for Snooping on Users; 10/05/2018 – Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Election Strategy (Video); 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TESTING A CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL DESIGNED FOR CREATORS; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-‘Socially responsible’ investors reassess Facebook ownership; 29/05/2018 – COO Sheryl Sandberg emphasized that threats are always evolving, and Facebook is trying to anticipate future threats, not just react

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Com owns 5,141 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Condor Mngmt holds 0.73% or 26,962 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 94,737 shares. Century holds 1.37% or 8.13 million shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fin Llc accumulated 259 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,996 shares. Park Presidio Lc holds 350,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18.02M shares. 5,900 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt. Whittier Of Nevada has 0.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Webster Natl Bank N A reported 24,553 shares. 2,336 are owned by Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 332,413 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru has 7,277 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mackenzie Financial reported 114,060 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Goelzer Mgmt Incorporated holds 312,151 shares. 3,276 are held by Argi Investment Limited Liability. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd holds 0.38% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 535,878 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 3,406 shares stake. Hodges Capital Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 3,730 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 410,028 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 25,648 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc has 0.19% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1.21M shares. Moreover, Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Avalon Advsr Lc invested 0.37% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Personal Advisors, a California-based fund reported 19,770 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 814 shares to 5,238 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 14,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY).