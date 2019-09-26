Timber Creek Capital Management Has Trimmed By $2.40 Million Its Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) Stake; Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) Sentiment Is 1.5

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) stake by 99.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 218,415 shares as Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS)’s stock declined 8.42%. The Timber Creek Capital Management Llc holds 675 shares with $8,000 value, down from 219,090 last quarter. Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr now has $30.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 644,257 shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 07/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 09/04/2018 – Credit Suisse analyst Mark Samter resigns; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 31/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S – ANNOUNCES REVERSE SPLITS OF ITS VIIZ AND TVIX ETNS; 23/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOTAL GROUP VARIABLE INCENTIVE COMPENSATION 3.19 BLN SFR IN 2017 VS 3.084 BLN SFR IN 2016; 10/04/2018 – AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC AMN.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 13/04/2018 – DSM DSMN.AS : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 96 FROM EUR 91; 17/04/2018 – AA PLC AAAA.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD FM.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$21 FROM C$20; 23/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GlaxoSmithKline, BBVA and Credit Suisse Trade Actively

Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.45, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 24 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 16 reduced and sold their equity positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 6.83 million shares, up from 6.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 20 New Position: 4.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 3,732 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $368.90 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 27.07 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust for 259,825 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.59 million shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 14,976 shares. The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.25% in the stock. Goodwin Daniel L, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,622 shares.