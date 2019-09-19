Timber Creek Capital Management Has Raised Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Holding by $402,250; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 37,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 189,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21 million, down from 226,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 7.93M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENTS TO REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLIER OF SEPT 30, 2019 OR DATE ON WHICH CERTAIN TERMINATION EVENTS OCCUR; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 40,545 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 4.01M shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS CARRIER HAS LAUNCHED EMERGENCY RESPONSE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS TO MAKE SURE ALL PASSENGERS ON THEIR WAY; 18/04/2018 – The engine that exploded on a Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5%; 02/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO: FIRST HALF HEADWINDS SHOULD `DISSIPATE QUICKLY’; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break; 03/05/2018 – Southwest engine fan blade showed signs consistent with metal fatigue -NTSB

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.01 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 569,971 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% stake. Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 21,923 shares. Everence Management stated it has 9,830 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Daiwa Secs Group accumulated 0.01% or 27,674 shares. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.33% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hamel Associate stated it has 55,300 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 16,165 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. North Star Invest has 5,470 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh owns 4,491 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 3.48 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hardman Johnston Advsr Lc reported 1.39% stake. 384,693 are owned by Friess Assocs Lc. 14,114 were reported by Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Amica Mutual holds 0.8% or 148,761 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 4,687 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital stated it has 22,055 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Weitz Invest Inc reported 937,450 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) Corporation owns 116,151 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Llc has 288,184 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 624,783 shares. Mathes Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,600 shares. North American holds 19,455 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Private Trust Comm Na holds 48,307 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Allen Ops Ltd has 26,253 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Md Sass Svcs Inc, New York-based fund reported 406,676 shares.