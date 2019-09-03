Timber Creek Capital Management Has Lifted Capital One Finl Com (COF) Holding; AYR STRATEGIES COMMON SHARES (CBAQF) Shorts Raised By 75%

AYR STRATEGIES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CBAQF) had an increase of 75% in short interest. CBAQF’s SI was 17,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 75% from 10,000 shares previously. With 19,700 avg volume, 1 days are for AYR STRATEGIES INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:CBAQF)’s short sellers to cover CBAQF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 437 shares traded. Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBAQF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) stake by 57.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc acquired 14,225 shares as Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF)'s stock declined 0.17%. The Timber Creek Capital Management Llc holds 38,985 shares with $3.18 million value, up from 24,760 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp Com now has $38.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 1.21M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500.

More news for Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBAQF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Ayr Strategies – Under The Radar Cannabis Play – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “OTC Markets Group Welcomes AYR Strategies Inc. to OTCQX – PRNewswire” and published on June 26, 2019 is yet another important article.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is 25.56% above currents $84.82 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $11500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Monday, July 8 with “Hold” rating.