Timber Creek Capital Management Has Increased Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) Stake by $402,250; As General Mls (GIS) Valuation Rose, Manchester Capital Management Increased Position

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (LUV) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 40,545 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.40M shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 11/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT INCLUDES TERMS FOR UPDATED WORK RULES, IMPROVED WAGES AND BENEFITS, AND A RATIFICATION BONUS; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Bookings Fall After Fatal Accident; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHL FROM LGA AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Puts Summer Travel On Sale; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Begins More Than A Dozen New Routes This Week; 20/04/2018 – European Air Safety Regulator Issues Directive for Enhanced Engine Checks After Southwest Accident; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DIV TO 16C/SHR, WAS 12.5C, EST. 15C

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 6206.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 38,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 39,289 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $779.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,682 shares to 30,459 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 60,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings.