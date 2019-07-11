Timber Creek Capital Management Has Increased Apple Com (AAPL) Position; TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc Com (AAPL) stake by 2896.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc acquired 16,223 shares as Apple Inc Com (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Timber Creek Capital Management Llc holds 16,783 shares with $3.19M value, up from 560 last quarter. Apple Inc Com now has $914.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1)

Among 5 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. TerraForm Power had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. See TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) latest ratings:

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.

The stock increased 1.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 870,994 shares traded or 12.57% up from the average. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 19.73% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 08/03/2018 – REFILE-TERRAFORM POWER INC – REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $136 MLN VS $135 MLN – SEC FILING (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘MLN’); 08/03/2018 TERRAFORM POWER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $99M, EST. $95.7M; 07/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 19/03/2018 – TERRAFORM CHANGES AUDITORS AFTER KPMG FINDS MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 29/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER REGISTERS $600M SHRS SHELF FOR HLDRS; 02/05/2018 – TERRAFORM STILL CONSIDERING REPOWERING WIND FARMS IN NY, HAWAII; 02/05/2018 – TERRAFORM CEO JOHN STINEBAUGH SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Reports Receipt of Nasdaq Letter; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Reduce” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $185 target. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 30. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 30 with “Market Perform”.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. 1,521 shares were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D, worth $255,087.