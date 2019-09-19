Timber Creek Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Pepsico Com (PEP) by $2.11 Million; Boys Arnold & Co Has Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $11.64 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 60.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 16,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 26,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.57 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 447.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 89,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 109,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 2.00 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.