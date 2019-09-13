Timber Creek Capital Management Has Cut Its Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) Holding by $2.40 Million as Shares Declined; Towerview Raised Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Holding by $316,272 as Share Value Rose

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 218,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 675 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 219,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 3.50M shares traded or 34.72% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 20/04/2018 – ARGENTINA SIGNS CHF1B REPO LINE WITH CREDIT SUISSE: GAZETTE; 25/04/2018 – Fitch: Credit Suisse Reports Strong 1Q18; Continues Well-Executed Strategy; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS NEW ASSET GROWTH IS QUITE VOLATILE; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Carlyle said to poach Credit Suisse’s top Indonesia dealmaker – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – COMET HOLDING AG COTNE.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 190 FROM SFR 180; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS REPAYMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO RESULT IN SAVINGS OF AROUND 250 MLN SFR ANNUALLY, WITH LARGEST PART ONLY TO BE REALIZED IN 2019- SWISS NEWSPAPER FUW; 29/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1450P FROM 1300P; RATING NEUTRAL; 03/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE TRADING CHIEF SEES HEDGE FUND, DERIVATIVES FOCUS; 09/03/2018 – DASSAULT AVIATION AVMD.PA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 1715 FROM EUR 1620

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 19,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.26M, up from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.01M market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 203,393 shares traded or 198.27% up from the average. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.72, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold TRC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.43 million shares or 1.76% more from 18.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 0.06% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 507,106 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Captrust Finance Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Raymond James Associate accumulated 0% or 15,559 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 5,756 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Incorporated holds 174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass Inc accumulated 42,500 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Towerview Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.69M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,720 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.68M shares. Reik Co Ltd Liability Co owns 126,075 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) or 14,538 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication has 0% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 24,252 shares.

