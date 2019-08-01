Timber Creek Capital Management Has Boosted Its Jetblue Awys Com (JBLU) Position by $972,880; Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Stake Lifted by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 41,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 781,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 739,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 18,246 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (JBLU) by 293.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 60,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 81,515 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 20,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 4.56M shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE 1Q OPER REV. $1.75B, EST. $1.75B; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – JBLU CEO HAYES SAYS NO PLANS TO PAY DIVIDEND AT THIS TIME; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Capacity Increased 3.3%; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – APPOINTED JOANNA GERAGHTY TO PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue April Capacity Increased 5.3%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS CASM EX-FUEL GROWTH TO INFLECT DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – JAMES HNAT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE JUNE 30; 23/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Airline Stocks to Help a Portfolio Take Off – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 High-Flying Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Delta Plans More Growth in Boston, Challenging JetBlue – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JetBlue: Another High Flyer In The Airline Space – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Airline Stock Roundup: UAL’s Expansion Plans,LUV’s 737 MAX Update & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap LP has invested 0.1% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 2,457 shares stake. Stifel Financial Corp has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.05% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 603,433 shares stake. Qs Investors reported 0.04% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 2,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 128,075 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 686,164 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management Corporation invested in 52,450 shares. 184,785 are owned by Sei. Par Inc owns 8.78M shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 34,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 21,400 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $45,450 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,769 shares. Barclays Public Llc accumulated 3,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.07% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Victory Cap owns 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 81,435 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 58,630 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 213,825 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Patriot Fincl Partners Limited Partnership reported 13.11% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Ameritas Investment Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 773 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 17,752 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 3,189 shares. Citigroup Inc has 3,290 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 16,329 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (NYSE:MS) by 49,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (Call) (NYSE:FHN) by 29,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,800 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. Poynot Steven also bought $1,111 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. On Wednesday, July 10 Scully Mary Ann bought $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 541 shares. $4,897 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Coffman George C.. Schwabe Charles E. bought $1,395 worth of stock. Steil Jack E had bought 201 shares worth $2,597 on Wednesday, July 10. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider TURNER FRANK K JR bought $1,395.

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avedro, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Fast-Growing Small Cap Stocks You Don’t Want To Miss… – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 24, 2019.