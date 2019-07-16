Timber Creek Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by $487,110; Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Shareholder Rex Capital Advisors Decreased Stake by $425,000

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. It closed at $25.54 lastly. It is down 31.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.48. About 2.33 million shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.65 million for 40.48 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yandex Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yandex and Hyundai Mobis Join Forces on Autonomous Cars – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yandex (YNDX) in Focus: Stock Moves 6% Higher – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 15, 2019 : PEP, ENB, DE, MCO, FTS, NWL, YNDX, WBC, CHH, POR, SXT, DAN – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has 1.63% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hilltop reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 35,822 shares. 54,671 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insur. Lenox Wealth Management reported 800 shares. Twin Cap Management holds 0.1% or 80,360 shares. Andra Ap has 0.14% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Argyle Management invested in 118,208 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 619,405 shares. Moreover, Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 18,367 shares. 145,921 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. 420 are owned by Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Company. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 726,043 shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30.77 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 449,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Hagen Russell S also sold $210,526 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q1 shows improvement from Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.