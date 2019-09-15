Timber Creek Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Capital One Finl Com (COF) by $1.09 Million; Asset Management Group Holding In Berkley W R (WRB) Was Increased

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 12,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 51,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, up from 38,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 1.73M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Correction to Capital One Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 124,905 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0.44% or 11,517 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.07% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Ally Financial Inc stated it has 13,000 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 7,350 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.1% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aspiriant Lc holds 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 4,282 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 10,224 shares. Dupont Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 16,154 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc owns 977,985 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 41,729 shares. Legacy Private Communications has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 10,261 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

